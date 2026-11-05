‘Aim for bigger victory in ZPTC, MPTC polls’: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the TDP-led NDA alliance partners to work in complete coordination and strive to win all Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) seats in the elections to be held on Thursday.

Addressing a teleconference with key leaders and workers of alliance parties on Wednesday, Naidu said the alliance should aim for a bigger victory in the ZPTC and MPTC elections than its performance in the recent urban local body polls.

Minister Nadendla Manohar, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao and BJP State president PVN Madhav and other leaders participated in the meeting. Congratulating alliance leaders and cadres for their efforts in the urban local body elections, the Chief Minister said the alliance had achieved a 94 per cent strike rate. The results reflected public recognition of the government’s two-and-a-half years of welfare, development and good governance, he said.

“Good governance and good politics are the guiding principles of the alliance government. When we stand by the people, they stand by us,” Naidu said, adding that voters had endorsed the government’s efforts despite the difficult financial situation inherited by it.

He said the government was continuing welfare programmes while simultaneously pursuing development as promised to the people.