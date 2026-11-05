Andhra Pradesh government cautions youth against job traps

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday cautioned people particularly the job aspirants against fraudulent agents cheating young people in the name of jobs in the Russian Army and pushing them into dangerous situations.

The warning comes amid growing concerns over incidents in which Indian youths are lured with promises of employment in the Russian Army and subsequently forced into hazardous circumstances.

The government has received information that some private training institutes and unauthorised agents are targeting youths, particularly from North Andhra, by promising overseas jobs, attractive salaries and better employment opportunities.

Several disturbing cases have come to light in which young people are persuaded to travel to Russia on the pretext of providing employment abroad and are subsequently pressured into joining the Russian Army. In some cases, they are reportedly lured with promises of high salaries or trapped in false cases and forced to participate in military operations. These developments not only endanger the lives of young people but also cause severe mental distress to their families.

Against this backdrop, the government has advised students, unemployed youth and people seeking overseas employment to exercise extreme caution. They have been urged to remain wary of attractive advertisements offering foreign jobs, promises of high salaries, easy recruitment procedures and assurances of quick overseas placements.

Seeking overseas employment through unrecognised training institutes and unauthorised agents is unsafe.