Andhra Pradesh is all set for MPTC and ZPTC elections today

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is all set for the conduct of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections in the State on Thursday. In all, 7,770 MPTCs and 582 ZPTCs will go to polls.
All arrangements have been completed for polling at 31,460 centres across the State. Around 2.61 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the MPTC and ZPTC elections.
Nearly 2.52 lakh personnel have been deployed for the smooth conduct of local body polls. About 52,000 staff will be engaged in the counting process.
State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha has directed District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of the MPTC and ZPTC elections, with special attention to areas affected by Cyclone Murasu.
Holding a video conference with district officials on Wednesday, Punetha reviewed the rainfall situation, accessibility of polling stations, transportation facilities and preparedness of election personnel. Collectors informed the SEC that rain had subsided in most districts, and polling could be conducted without any major difficulty, except in a few locations.
The SEC directed officials to continuously monitor weather conditions and local situation, particularly in cyclone-affected areas. Decision on any possible disruption to polling would be taken based on detailed reports from field-level officials, the SEC said.
State Election Secretary A Mallikarjuna said special attention was being given to West Godavari, Guntur and Bapatla districts. He directed officials to strengthen videography and CCTV surveillance at polling stations, ensuring that voter secrecy is not compromised.
Tight security for polls: DGP
Any untoward incidents should be recorded, and presiding officers should immediately alert zonal magistrates or police officials in case of malpractice.
DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said elaborate security arrangements had been made, with micro-level planning and regular coordination with sector-level officers. He stressed the need to regulate voter queues, control crowds and deploy adequate police personnel to maintain law and order.
Panchayat Raj Commissioner Mailavarapu Krishna Teja and others spoke.