Andhra Pradesh is all set for MPTC and ZPTC elections today

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is all set for the conduct of Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections in the State on Thursday. In all, 7,770 MPTCs and 582 ZPTCs will go to polls.

All arrangements have been completed for polling at 31,460 centres across the State. Around 2.61 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the MPTC and ZPTC elections.

Nearly 2.52 lakh personnel have been deployed for the smooth conduct of local body polls. About 52,000 staff will be engaged in the counting process.

State Election Commissioner (SEC) Anil Chandra Punetha has directed District Collectors and Superintendents of Police to ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of the MPTC and ZPTC elections, with special attention to areas affected by Cyclone Murasu.

Holding a video conference with district officials on Wednesday, Punetha reviewed the rainfall situation, accessibility of polling stations, transportation facilities and preparedness of election personnel. Collectors informed the SEC that rain had subsided in most districts, and polling could be conducted without any major difficulty, except in a few locations.

The SEC directed officials to continuously monitor weather conditions and local situation, particularly in cyclone-affected areas. Decision on any possible disruption to polling would be taken based on detailed reports from field-level officials, the SEC said.