Andhra Pradesh: Jana sena continues 100% strike rate in urban local body elections

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party (JSP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan continued its winning streak with 100 per cent strike rate in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections held on November 1 in the State.
After contesting in 21 Assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha segments, the JSP in the 2024 general elections recorded 100 per cent strike rate.
In the ULB elections, the JSP, which contested for two Mayor posts, 15 Municipal Chairman posts and 3 Nagar Panchayat Chairmans, once again registered 100 per cent strike rate by winning all of them.
The JSP bagged the crucial Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) mayor seat with its candidate Vangaveeti Radhakrishna winning with a huge margin of 1.30 lakh votes against the YSRCP candidate. Similarly, Reddy Appala Naidu from the JSP was elected as mayor of the Eluru Municipal Corporation.
The JSP won the Municipal Chairman posts of all the 15 Municipalities it contested. They include Pithapuram, Gollaprolu, Tuni, Nidadavole, Narasapuram, Pedana, Tiruvuru, Chilakaluripeta, Salur, Amalapuram, Samalkot, Tenali, Puttaparthi, Darsi and Putturu.
Three JSP candidates emerged victorious in Nagar Panchayats from Madakasira, Palakonda and Mummidivaram.
Though there was some sort of disappointment among the JSP rank and file that the party did not get more number of seats in the ULB elections in the NDA alliance, they are now rejoiced with the outcome of results of the civic body polls.
Meanwhile, JSP leader Mallappa Nayakar, whose wife Swapna Nayakar contested as rebel for the post Adoni municipal chairperson, won the election against a TDP candidate. Mallappa Nayakar was the JSP in-charge of Adoni Assembly constituency and unsuccessfully contested as MLA from that constituency in 2019 elections.
In 2024, Adoni Assembly seat was allotted to BJP as part of the seat sharing among the NDA. Later, Mallappa aspired for the Municipal Chairman post. When the seat was allotted to a TDP candidate, Mallappa’s wife Swapna Nayakar contested the election as an independent and won.