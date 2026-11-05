Andhra Pradesh: Jana sena continues 100% strike rate in urban local body elections

VIJAYAWADA: The Jana Sena Party (JSP), led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan continued its winning streak with 100 per cent strike rate in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) elections held on November 1 in the State.

After contesting in 21 Assembly constituencies and two Lok Sabha segments, the JSP in the 2024 general elections recorded 100 per cent strike rate.

In the ULB elections, the JSP, which contested for two Mayor posts, 15 Municipal Chairman posts and 3 Nagar Panchayat Chairmans, once again registered 100 per cent strike rate by winning all of them.

The JSP bagged the crucial Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) mayor seat with its candidate Vangaveeti Radhakrishna winning with a huge margin of 1.30 lakh votes against the YSRCP candidate. Similarly, Reddy Appala Naidu from the JSP was elected as mayor of the Eluru Municipal Corporation.

The JSP won the Municipal Chairman posts of all the 15 Municipalities it contested. They include Pithapuram, Gollaprolu, Tuni, Nidadavole, Narasapuram, Pedana, Tiruvuru, Chilakaluripeta, Salur, Amalapuram, Samalkot, Tenali, Puttaparthi, Darsi and Putturu.