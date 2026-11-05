APPSC Group-I exam irregularities: ED searches 7 locations in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted simultaneous searches at seven locations in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh as part of its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the evaluation of APPSC Group-I Mains answerscripts during the YSRCP regime.

The searches covered six locations in Hyderabad and one in Mangalagiri mandal of Guntur district.

The premises included the residence of former APPSC secretary and retired IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu, one of the key accused in the case, the residence of former APPSC member P Madhusudana Rao and premises of private companies allegedly involved in the evaluation process.

ED teams searched the office of Caldsun Media Private Limited in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, and the residence of its managing director, Madhusudana Rao. The premises of Truegrater Services in Defence Colony, Secunderabad, and the residences of Akkellaperri Srinivasa Rao in Neredmet and Mahankali Raghuram in Alwal were also searched.

Another team conducted searches at the Hi-Land resort in Chinnakakani.

The investigation follows a case registered at Vijayawada’s Suryaraopet police station in April 2025.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had earlier probed the alleged irregularities and reported violations in the evaluation of answer scripts.

The APPSC issued a notification in 2018 to fill 169 Group-I posts, and the Mains examinations were conducted in December 2020. The SIT reportedly found that original answer scripts, which should have been kept in the APPSC strongroom, were shifted to Hailand resort and retained there for nearly 84 days.