CM Naidu moots reforms in exam system

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called for national examination reforms considering India’s diversity of states, languages and educational backgrounds.

He stressed the need to formulate a transparent and credible national examination system through consensus, taking into consideration the views of all states.

The Chief Minister said the reforms should ensure equal opportunities for every student, irrespective of the region they belong to or the language they speak.

Members of the Examination Reforms High-Powered Task Force, led by its Chairman Nandan Nilekani, met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh welcomed Nandan Nilekani upon his arrival at the Secretariat.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said the examination system should be designed in accordance with the thoughts, aspirations and expectations of the present generation.

He emphasised that education should not be limited to examinations and marks, but should also focus on developing students’ skills, creativity and critical thinking abilities.

Minister Nara Lokesh explained the policies being implemented in Andhra Pradesh and the use of technology in governance and education.

He suggested that the examination system should be designed in a manner that reduces stress on students.

He emphasised the need for national-level coordination to ensure that students do not face difficulties related to language, educational systems or certifications when moving from one state to another for education or employment.

Examination Reforms Task Force Chairman Nandan Nilekani said the task force was focusing on preventing question paper leaks, effectively utilising technology, strengthening cybersecurity systems and enhancing digital forensics capabilities in the conduct of examinations.

He said the task force was visiting various states to gather information on the policies being implemented, the challenges being faced in the education system.