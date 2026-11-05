Cyclone Murasu: Four Tamil Nadu fishermen's bodies recovered after boat capsizes off Andhra coast

Four bodies of Tamil Nadu fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast amid Cyclone Murasu have been recovered, while search operations are underway to trace five others, a senior official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu said the fishermen had ventured into the sea from Chennai on October 29. With Cyclone Murasu approaching, they were advised to move their boats to safer locations along the Andhra Pradesh coast. Accordingly, four boats were anchored in the state, three at Ramayapatnam Port and one at Nizampatnam Port.

Nine fishermen aboard the boat anchored at Nizampatnam went missing after it capsized while they were moving towards Ramayapatnam on November 3.

"Four bodies of Tamil Nadu fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast during Cyclone Murasu have been recovered," Babu told PTI, adding that efforts were underway to trace the remaining five.