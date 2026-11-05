Cyclone Murasu: Four Tamil Nadu fishermen's bodies recovered after boat capsizes off Andhra coast

Four bodies of Tamil Nadu fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast amid Cyclone Murasu have been recovered, while search operations are underway to trace five others, a senior official said on Thursday, reported PTI.
Prakasam District Collector P Raja Babu said the fishermen had ventured into the sea from Chennai on October 29. With Cyclone Murasu approaching, they were advised to move their boats to safer locations along the Andhra Pradesh coast. Accordingly, four boats were anchored in the state, three at Ramayapatnam Port and one at Nizampatnam Port.
Nine fishermen aboard the boat anchored at Nizampatnam went missing after it capsized while they were moving towards Ramayapatnam on November 3.
"Four bodies of Tamil Nadu fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast during Cyclone Murasu have been recovered," Babu told PTI, adding that efforts were underway to trace the remaining five.
Of the four bodies recovered, three washed ashore at Kothapatnam, while the fourth was retrieved during search operations. All four bodies were being shifted to the mortuary of the local Government General Hospital.
The Collector said he had spoken to Tamil Nadu officials, who were travelling to Andhra Pradesh. Arrangements were also being made to bring the capsized boat ashore. The bodies would be handed over to Tamil Nadu officials after the completion of necessary formalities.
Babu said Tamil Nadu officials had confirmed on November 2 that all the fishermen and their boats were safe at the respective ports. However, the nine fishermen aboard the boat anchored at Nizampatnam began moving towards Ramayapatnam the following day to join their colleagues without informing either the Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu authorities.
The boat encountered severe weather and strong winds while en route to Ramayapatnam and subsequently capsized, he said.
The Coast Guard was alerted and requested to launch rescue operations following the incident. The nine fishermen have been identified, and their names and photographs have been shared by the Tamil Nadu government, Babu added.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has deputed a team of officials, including a Fisheries department assistant director, to Andhra Pradesh to confirm the identities of the deceased and ascertain the status of the missing fishermen.
Severe Cyclonic Storm Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast early on Tuesday between Nellore and Narasapur, near Ongole, causing extensive damage.
(With inputs from PTI)