Cyclones Arnab, Murasu narrow Andhra Pradesh rainfall deficit

VISAKHAPATNAM: Though the back-to-back cyclones Arnab and Murasu left a trail of destruction and loss across Andhra Pradesh, they have brought considerable rainfall to several parts of the State, helping it recover from a significant deficit recorded until the first half of October.

Despite the substantial improvement, especially in coastal districts, the State still has a cumulative deficit of 24.93% as on November 4, with 12 districts remaining deficient.

According to the district-wise rainfall data, Andhra Pradesh received 583.42 mm rainfall against the normal 777.2 mm between June 1 and November 4. The deficit had stood at 47% towards the end of October before Cyclone Arnab brought widespread rainfall, reducing it to 18% by October 30. Ten districts recorded surplus rainfall during October.

The district-wise figures for October in the latest rainfall assessment show that AP received 138.15 mm against the normal 168.44 mm, leaving an 18% deficit for the month. The rainfall during November 1-4, however, was significantly above normal, with several districts receiving multiple times their average rainfall for the period.

The impact of the two cyclones is particularly evident in the coastal districts. During November 1-4, West Godavari received 238.42 mm against the normal 30.81 mm, registering nearly 674% excess rainfall.

Konaseema recorded 192.58 mm against 46.74 mm, while East Godavari received 157.86 mm against 22.41 mm. Guntur recorded 169.03 mm against the normal 32 mm, and NTR district received 124.88 mm against 22.66 mm. Visakhapatnam also recorded 72.75 mm against the normal 45.01 mm.