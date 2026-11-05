Cyclones Arnab, Murasu narrow Andhra Pradesh rainfall deficit

VISAKHAPATNAM: Though the back-to-back cyclones Arnab and Murasu left a trail of destruction and loss across Andhra Pradesh, they have brought considerable rainfall to several parts of the State, helping it recover from a significant deficit recorded until the first half of October.
Despite the substantial improvement, especially in coastal districts, the State still has a cumulative deficit of 24.93% as on November 4, with 12 districts remaining deficient.
According to the district-wise rainfall data, Andhra Pradesh received 583.42 mm rainfall against the normal 777.2 mm between June 1 and November 4. The deficit had stood at 47% towards the end of October before Cyclone Arnab brought widespread rainfall, reducing it to 18% by October 30. Ten districts recorded surplus rainfall during October.
The district-wise figures for October in the latest rainfall assessment show that AP received 138.15 mm against the normal 168.44 mm, leaving an 18% deficit for the month. The rainfall during November 1-4, however, was significantly above normal, with several districts receiving multiple times their average rainfall for the period.
The impact of the two cyclones is particularly evident in the coastal districts. During November 1-4, West Godavari received 238.42 mm against the normal 30.81 mm, registering nearly 674% excess rainfall.
Konaseema recorded 192.58 mm against 46.74 mm, while East Godavari received 157.86 mm against 22.41 mm. Guntur recorded 169.03 mm against the normal 32 mm, and NTR district received 124.88 mm against 22.66 mm. Visakhapatnam also recorded 72.75 mm against the normal 45.01 mm.
Rayalaseema registers 43.06% deficit rainfall
The improvement is also reflected in the cumulative rainfall position of several northern and coastal districts. Visakhapatnam has received 945.17 mm against its normal 865.09 mm, registering a surplus of 9.26%. Vizianagaram recorded a 5.7% surplus with 935.05 mm against 884.65 mm, while Srikakulam received 953.84 mm against 941.66 mm.
Guntur also moved into surplus territory, recording 768.72 mm against the normal 733.33 mm. However, the rainfall gains have not been uniform across the State.
Of the 28 districts, 12 continue to fall in the deficient category. Markapuram recorded the highest deficit at 58.2%, with 230.26 mm rainfall against the normal 550.83 mm.
Prakasam followed with a 52.35% deficit, while Kurnool, YSR Kadapa, Nandyal and Sri Sathya Sai recorded deficits of 51.4%, 49.68%, 49.22% and 55.78% respectively. Annamayya, Anantapur, Chittoor, Tirupati and Palnadu also remained in the deficient category.
The regional disparity is equally pronounced as Coastal Andhra recorded a cumulative deficit of 11.56%, receiving 764.85 mm against the normal 864.8 mm.
In contrast, Rayalaseema received only 317.82 mm against the normal 558.2 mm, registering a deficit of 43.06%.
The region also received just 6.65 mm rainfall against the normal 19.43 mm during November 1 to 4.