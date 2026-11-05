ED grills YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu in liquor transport tenders case

VIJAYAWADA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former minister and YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu in connection with alleged irregularities in liquor transportation tenders during the previous YSRCP government, as part of its investigation into suspected money laundering.
Rambabu appeared before ED officials at the agency’s Hyderabad office in response to a summons. He had earlier failed to attend the questioning, citing health reasons. During the questioning, ED officials reportedly sought details about the alleged diversion of illegal funds and the possible involvement of other political leaders and officials in the liquor transportation tender process.
After completing the questioning, Rambabu addressed the media and told that he had fully cooperated with the ED officials and provided all the information known to him.
He said recommending the names of people for certain positions or opportunities was a normal practice for an elected representative. He claimed that he was unaware of what had happened subsequently. He maintained that he did not consider recommending the names of two persons in connection with liquor transportation to be wrong.
Rambabu alleged that the ED notices were part of a political conspiracy and accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh of targeting him out of political vendetta. He said he had disclosed all the facts known to him during the investigation.
The ED is probing the alleged money laundering angle in the liquor transportation tender scam and is examining the suspected movement of funds and the role of individuals associated with the process.
Court allows 2-day ED custody of Eswar Kumar Reddy
In another development in the alleged multi-crore liquor scam, Nampally court granted permission to ED officials to take Eswar Kumar Reddy into their custody for two days as a part of questioning on Wednesday. He was remanded in Vijayawada district jail and produced in the court after obtaining a prisoner in transit warrant