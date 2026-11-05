Mori-5 blowout: Andhra Pradesh PCB issues notice to ONGC for Rs 36.17 crore compensation

AMALAPURAM: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has issued a show-cause notice to ONGC, proposing an environmental compensation of Rs 36.17 crore over the gas blowout and fire at Well Mori-5 in Irusumanda village of Malkipuram mandal on January 5, 2026.

The incident occurred during perforation and workover operations. According to APPCB, ONGC had undertaken the activities without obtaining mandatory Environmental Clearance and without securing Consent to Establish (CTE) or Consent to Operate (CTO). The well had been handed over to contractor Deep Exploratory Services Pvt Ltd in April 2025.

A monitoring committee that reviewed the incident on April 8, 2026, examined National Green Tribunal case (OA No. 20 of 2026) filed by Venkatapati Raja Yenumula. The panel recommended stop-production order & prosecution of occupier.

APPCB issued an order and directed the assessment of environmental compensation in accordance with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines. The show-cause notice requires ONGC to explain within 15 days why a compensation should not be imposed. APPCB stated that failure to respond would result in action.

Panel reviews incident

A monitoring committee that reviewed the incident on April 8, 2026, examined National Green Tribunal case (OA No. 20 of 2026) filed by V Raja Yenumula. The panel recommended stop production order & prosecution

of occupier