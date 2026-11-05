PM Modi lauds CM Naidu for handling twin cyclones

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the phone on Wednesday morning, and enquired about the situation in cyclone-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu briefed Modi on the impact of Arnab and Murasu, and the damage caused by two cyclones within a week.

He informed that farmers had suffered extensive losses due to heavy rains and strong winds. The cyclones caused significant damage to roads, power infrastructure and various other assets. He urged the Centre to extend appropriate assistance to Andhra Pradesh to overcome the cyclone loss, and support recovery efforts.

Appreciating the AP government’s efforts in managing the cyclone-related relief and response operations, Modi praised Naidu for effectively overcoming the challenges posed by the cyclones through continuous vigilance.

It may be noted that Naidu is in constant touch with the Centre to ensure assistance to cyclone hit farmers for the crop loss incurred by them. He wrote letters to the Centre, and held discussions with several Union Ministers on ryots’ hardships.

Naidu had already spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah four times, and ensured the immediate arrival of Central teams for the assessment of damage. The State government had submitted a preliminary report putting the loss caused by Cyclone Arnab at `4,563 crore.

The report states that 781 villages were severely affected by Cyclone Arnab, agricultural crops spread across 3 lakh hectares and horticultural crops across 13,600 hectares were damaged.