PM Modi lauds CM Naidu for handling twin cyclones

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu over the phone on Wednesday morning, and enquired about the situation in cyclone-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh. Naidu briefed Modi on the impact of Arnab and Murasu, and the damage caused by two cyclones within a week.
He informed that farmers had suffered extensive losses due to heavy rains and strong winds. The cyclones caused significant damage to roads, power infrastructure and various other assets. He urged the Centre to extend appropriate assistance to Andhra Pradesh to overcome the cyclone loss, and support recovery efforts.
Appreciating the AP government’s efforts in managing the cyclone-related relief and response operations, Modi praised Naidu for effectively overcoming the challenges posed by the cyclones through continuous vigilance.
It may be noted that Naidu is in constant touch with the Centre to ensure assistance to cyclone hit farmers for the crop loss incurred by them. He wrote letters to the Centre, and held discussions with several Union Ministers on ryots’ hardships.
Naidu had already spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah four times, and ensured the immediate arrival of Central teams for the assessment of damage. The State government had submitted a preliminary report putting the loss caused by Cyclone Arnab at `4,563 crore.
The report states that 781 villages were severely affected by Cyclone Arnab, agricultural crops spread across 3 lakh hectares and horticultural crops across 13,600 hectares were damaged.
Murasu loss estimated at Rs 343 cr
The report reveals that 29,000 electric poles and 7,981 km of power lines were damaged.
Naidu also wrote to the Union Home Minister stating that 465 villages in seven districts were severely affected by Cyclone Murasu, paddy crop across 50,473 hectares and commercial crops across 1,985 hectares were damaged by cyclone winds.
He informed Amit Shah, in another letter that preliminary property damage due to Cyclone Murasu was estimated at `343 crore. Naidu urged the Centre to announce immediate interim assistance to restore normalcy in cyclone-affected districts, and provide relief to farmers for the crop loss incurred by them.
In addition, the Chief Minister wrote to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal seeking intervention to facilitate the release of chilli consignments stranded at Colombo Port in Sri Lanka.
He informed the Union Minister that over 150 chilli containers destined for China, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and other countries are stranded at Colombo Port. Goods worth `60 crore are held up at the port due to objections over the permissible moisture content. As the delay is causing loss to farmers and exporters, he urged the Union Commerce Minister to facilitate the release of the stranded chilli consignments.
Monitor flood flows, CM directs Collectors
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the flood situation across AP following heavy rainfall in upstream areas, which has led to rising water levels in streams and rivulets. He directed District Collectors to remain vigilant and alert people living in low-lying areas to prevent any loss of life or property
. He stressed the need for close monitoring of flood flows and timely action at the field level.
According to officials, rainfall in the Krishna river basin has resulted in an inflow of 25,375 cusecs of floodwater into Prakasam Barrage. The Nallamada Drain is receiving 47,000 cusecs, while the inflow into Yerrakalva has reached 19,756 cusecs.