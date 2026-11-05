TDP wins Ongole mayor post and 48 of 62 corporator seats

ONGOLE: The TDP-led alliance won the Ongole Municipal Corporation (OMC) mayoral post and 48 of the 62 corporator seats, with TDP mayoral candidate Nallamalli Sree Shilpa defeating her YSRCP rival Kuppam Prasad by a margin of around 37,600 votes.

Of the 62 corporator seats, the TDP won 39, Jana Sena eight and the BJP one. The YSRCP secured 11 seats, while independents won three.

After the counting concluded on Wednesday, Additional Election Authority and OMC Commissioner T Venkata Krishnaiah presented the election certificate to mayoral election winner Sree Shilpa through Prakasam District Collector and District Election Authority P Rajababu.

The counting process, which began at 1 pm on Tuesday, faced disruptions as rain and strong winds made it difficult for counting staff, officials, candidates of various political parties and independents to reach the counting centre at RISE Engineering College. Those who reached the venue also faced confusion as the authorities struggled to make adequate arrangements amid the adverse weather conditions.

However, the authorities managed to begin counting for all three urban local bodies (ULBs). The counting of votes for Chimakurthy and Addanki municipalities concluded earlier, while the OMC counting took longer as it involved 62 corporator seats and the mayoral post, for which 14 candidates were in the fray.

In the other two municipalities, TDP candidate Sidda Sudhakar won the Chimakurthy Municipal Chairperson’s post, while TDP candidate K Ashok secured the Addanki Municipal Chairperson’s post. Election authorities presented certificates to the winners.