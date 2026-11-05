Vizag Dolphins plans golf clinics & junior academy

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the AM Green Indian Golf Premier League making its debut at East Point Golf Club in Visakhapatnam, Vizag Dolphins Golf Club is planning to promote the sport at the grassroots through golf clinics and a junior academy.

The Green Fuels Maritime Invitational 2026, being held at EPGC as part of the IGPL, marks the first time the professional league is being hosted at the Visakhapatnam course.

For Vizag Dolphins GC, owned by Green Fuel Global Trading Pvt. Ltd., hosting the tournament is part of a larger plan to develop golf in the region and identify young talent. Green Fuels Group Managing Director and Vizag Dolphins GC co-owner Sudhakar Kaligithi said the franchise was taken with the objective of promoting golf in AP and providing opportunities for youth.

“We wanted to have a franchise team representing Andhra Pradesh and chose the name Vizag Dolphins GC. Golf has international recognition and is also an Olympic sport. Our aim is to identify and nurture young talent in Visakhapatnam and provide them opportunities to compete at higher levels,” he said.

Vizag Dolphins GC Director CH Rajasekhar said the focus would be on introducing children to the sport and developing their skills from the grassroots.