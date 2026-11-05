ZPTC & MPTC polls today at 714 centres in Ongole: Collector P Rajababu

ONGOLE: The district administration has completed arrangements for the ZPTC and MPTC elections to be held on Thursday. Of the 27 ZPTC seats, two have already been elected unanimously, while 151 of the 371 MPTC seats were decided uncontested.

Addressing a press conference at the Collectorate Command and Control Centre on Wednesday, District Collector P Rajababu, along with Joint Collector Kalpana Kumari and ZP CEO Chiranjeevi, outlined the poll preparations.

The Collector said polling will be conducted at 1,265 polling stations located in 714 centres across the district. A total of 10,70,902 voters, including 5,30,739 men, 5,40,137 women and 26 others, are eligible to cast their votes.

As many as 8,908 polling personnel, including presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and other polling staff, have been deployed. The administration has appointed 81 special officers, comprising 27 returning officers and 54 assistant returning officers.

Of the polling stations, 362 have been identified as sensitive and 379 as highly sensitive, while 524 fall under the normal category. Polling materials have been dispatched to the respective stations, and 414 micro-observers will report for duty on polling day.