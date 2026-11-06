Andhra CM pegs Murasu cyclone loss at nearly Rs 2,000 crore

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said preliminary estimates put the damage caused by Cyclone Murasu at Rs 1,919 crore.

CM Naidu reviewed the post-cyclone situation with officials late on Thursday and directed them to expedite relief and restoration work.

He stressed the need to ensure uninterrupted electricity and drinking water supply and repair damaged roads, while ensuring farmers and residents faced no hardship following two consecutive cyclones--Arnab and Murasu.

"We will visit cyclone-affected areas in Bapatla and Guntur districts to assess the damage caused by Cyclone Murasu. Preliminary estimates have put the state's losses at around Rs 1,918. 5 crore," Naidu said in an official press release late on Thursday.

At least eight persons have died in related incidents, officials said.

According to the preliminary assessment, agricultural crops were damaged across 1.4 lakh hectares, affecting over 1.8 lakh farmers. Horticultural crops suffered damage across 6,749 hectares, impacting 12,586 farmers.

The cyclone also damaged 983 houses, 346 boats and 220 fishing nets.

Officials informed the CM that the accurate assessment of crop losses would take another 48 to 72 hours after floodwaters receded.

Under Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (APCPDCL), 871 of the 1,103 affected 11-kV feeders have been restored, while 1,493 of the 3,946 damaged electricity poles have been repaired.

The Roads and Buildings Department reported damage to 760 km of major district roads and state highways, while fallen trees at all 206 identified locations have been cleared.

The Panchayat Raj Engineering Department reported damage to 74 rural roads spanning 204 km, with restoration estimated to cost Rs 92 crore.