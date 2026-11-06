Cyclone Murasu impact wanes, rainfall subsides in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Rainfall due to Cyclone Murasu has weakened considerably across Andhra Pradesh. By Thursday, rain had largely stopped in most parts of the State, with only very light rain reported in a few places in the south coastal belt.

The heavy rain on November 4 was mainly concentrated in the Godavari belt - West Godavari, East Godavari, Kakinada, Eluru and Polavaram districts - where a few stations recorded very heavy rainfall.

On Thursday morning, the activity shifted to Nellore district, but only at light to moderate intensity. Most other districts, including the Rayalaseema region, recorded little or no rain.

Rainfall in urban areas has also eased. No town reported heavy rain or fresh waterlogging this morning. The highest cumulative rainfall over the last two days remains in the Godavari towns of Nidadavole, Kovvur and Kakinada, followed by Mummidivaram and Amalapuram in Konaseema.

Reservoirs and drains are now stable. All projects under watch are showing steady or falling inflows. Prakasam Barrage is discharging the same quantity as it is receiving. Thammileru and Budameru, which were rising last night, are now falling.