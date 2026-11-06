Growth must not harm nature: Waterman of India Rajendra Singh

VIJAYAWADA: Development must not come at the cost of forests, rivers, agricultural lands and natural resources, Waterman of India Rajendra Singh said on Thursday, raising concerns over three major projects in AP and demanding independent environmental assessments and strict compliance with statutory clearances.

Questioning the proposed Google-Adani data centre in Vizag, with a capacity exceeding 1,000 MW, Singh sought details of the approximately Rs 22,002 crore in reported incentives and the allocation of hundreds of acres for a project expected to generate around 500 jobs.

He demanded that the government make public all environmental, forest and water-use permissions, besides the land allocation documents and lease agreements concerning 160 acres belonging to Simhachalam Devasthanam.

Referring to HC hearing, Rajendra Singh noted that the court had clarified that the project would remain subject to the final outcome of the case.