Jagan alleges rigging in ZPTC, MPTC polls in Andhra Pradesh, calls for electoral reforms

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Shakuni in Mahabharat for manipulating the local body elections in Andhra Pradesh and turning the democratic process into a game of deceit.
“The manner in which the local body elections were conducted in Andhra Pradesh is a reference for the need of electoral reforms in the country,” Jagan opined.
Addressing the media, Jagan alleged that the ruling coalition had hijacked the entire electoral process, from filing nominations and scrutiny to withdrawals, polling and counting. He described the coalition’s victory as a moral defeat, claiming that the Opposition had won the hearts of the people despite the alleged manipulation of the mandate.
Comparing Naidu to Shakuni of the Mahabharata, Jagan said the Chief Minister had used the official machinery to favour the ruling coalition. “Opposition party candidates were prevented from filing nominations, their papers were rejected during scrutiny, polling agents were attacked and votes were manipulated,” he lambasted.
Referring to incidents in Tekkali, Kotabommali, Darsi, Kanigiri, Palamaner and Vemula and Lingala mandals in Pulivendula constituency, he alleged that voters were prevented from exercising their franchise and police personnel acted as agents of the ruling TDP. He also alleged that YSRCP cadre and booth agents were attacked with petrol bombs despite Supreme Court directions.
Jagan questioned the voting figures reported in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) elections held on November 1, alleging that 1,15,787 additional votes appeared overnight. According to him, the polling figure stood at 9,19,367 at 5 pm on Sunday and increased to 9,45,915 by 9.30 pm. However, the figure was reported as 10,35,154 on Monday morning. He demanded an explanation on the source of the additional votes.
He also alleged discrepancies in polling figures during the municipal elections, claiming that numbers were inflated during counting.
“At a time when Gen Z is raising its voice for democratic rights, the government is teaching lessons on how to rig elections, manipulate votes and undermine democracy,” he said.
Jagan said the YSRCP leaders and cadre had stood firm against alleged oppression and would continue fighting to protect people’s right to vote and contest elections.