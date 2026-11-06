Jagan alleges rigging in ZPTC, MPTC polls in Andhra Pradesh, calls for electoral reforms

VIJAYAWADA: Former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of Shakuni in Mahabharat for manipulating the local body elections in Andhra Pradesh and turning the democratic process into a game of deceit.

“The manner in which the local body elections were conducted in Andhra Pradesh is a reference for the need of electoral reforms in the country,” Jagan opined.

Addressing the media, Jagan alleged that the ruling coalition had hijacked the entire electoral process, from filing nominations and scrutiny to withdrawals, polling and counting. He described the coalition’s victory as a moral defeat, claiming that the Opposition had won the hearts of the people despite the alleged manipulation of the mandate.

Comparing Naidu to Shakuni of the Mahabharata, Jagan said the Chief Minister had used the official machinery to favour the ruling coalition. “Opposition party candidates were prevented from filing nominations, their papers were rejected during scrutiny, polling agents were attacked and votes were manipulated,” he lambasted.

Referring to incidents in Tekkali, Kotabommali, Darsi, Kanigiri, Palamaner and Vemula and Lingala mandals in Pulivendula constituency, he alleged that voters were prevented from exercising their franchise and police personnel acted as agents of the ruling TDP. He also alleged that YSRCP cadre and booth agents were attacked with petrol bombs despite Supreme Court directions.