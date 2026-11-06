Kotia tribals brave Odisha curbs to vote in AP MPTC polls

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Defying restrictions and heightened security measures imposed by Odisha, hundreds of voters from 21 disputed villages in the Kotia region trekked 7-14 km through forest routes to cast their votes in the Andhra Pradesh MPTC elections on Thursday.

Polling for four Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs) under Salur mandal concluded peacefully, barring a few minor disruptions. Voters from the disputed villages reached polling stations at Sarika and Thonam, with some arriving on Wednesday night and staying with relatives to exercise their franchise. The turnout was nearly 40%, considerably higher than in the February 2021 elections.

Salur Tahsildar M Suresh said around 1,200 of the 2,899 registered voters from the disputed region exercised their franchise. Parvathipuram-Manyam SP S V Madhava Reddy said the turnout was 32% higher than in the previous elections, attributing the improvement to the sense of security instilled by the police. He credited the coordinated efforts of police officers and personnel for the peaceful conduct of polling.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare and Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhyarani visited Ganjaibhadra and interacted with families affected by restrictions imposed by Odisha officials.