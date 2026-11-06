Three airports, three seaports in Andhra Pradesh put on Ebola alert

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has stepped up precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus, with screening arrangements being made at three international airports and three seaports in the State.

Secretary (Health) G Veerappandian informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday that medical teams had been kept ready to screen passengers with suspected Ebola symptoms at Tirupati, Bhogapuram and Vijayawada airports. Similar arrangements were being made at the ports of Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Nellore.

A State-wide mock drill will be conducted on November 12 to assess preparedness in State. Veerappandian and Health Commissioner Chakradhar Babu explained the measures.

Officials said suspected samples could be tested at the ICMR-National Institute of Virology in Pune and at Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratories located at Andhra Medical College in Vizag, SVIMS in Tirupati and Government Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, as of October 31, 2026, five countries had reported 10,498 confirmed and 5,107 deaths. The Democratic Republic of the Congo accounted for 10,467 cases and 5,103 deaths, while Kenya reported nine cases and two deaths, Uganda 20 cases and two deaths, Nigeria one case and France one case.