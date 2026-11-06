YSRCP chief has no respect for democracy: TDP

VIJAYAWADA: Coming down heavily on YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP MLA Dhulipalla Narendra accused him of severely disrespecting the public mandate and making a mockery of democratic institutions.

Addressing the media at the TDP Central Office on Thursday, Narendra highlighted what he called the profound irony in Jagan’s recent actions during the local body elections.

After facing a crushing defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections, the YSRCP chief conveniently blamed Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

However, when the recent local elections were conducted using traditional ballot papers, Jagan shockingly went to the polling booth only to turn back without casting his vote.

Narendra noted that it is unprecedented in Indian political history for a party president to reach a polling station and refuse to vote for his own party’s candidate.

Narendra presented clear statistics to prove that the local body election process was entirely democratic and transparent.