ZPTC, MPTC elections record 67.24 per cent turnout in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: An overall polling percentage of 67.24 was recorded in the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections held in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, with Sri Sathya Sai district registering the highest turnout of 82.60%.

Polling began at 7 am, and continued till 5 pm. Barring a few sporadic incidents, the polling was largely peaceful. Voters who were in queues at polling stations by the closing time, were allowed to exercise their franchise. Voters showed enthusiasm to cast their votes in the local body elections.

Of the total 659 ZPTC and 9,821 MPTC seats in the State, elections were unanimous in 77 ZPTCs and 2,051 MPTCs. Polling was held for the remaining 582 ZPTC and 7,767 MPTC seats. As many as 21,012 candidates are in the fray for the ZPTC and MPTC polls.

According to the district-wise polling figures released at 5 pm, a total of 1,50,84,014 votes were polled out of an electorate of 2,24,32,460 across 30,994 polling stations in the State.

Visakhapatnam district stood second with 75% polling, and Nandyal third with 73.70%. Guntur recorded 73.12% polling, Vizianagaram 72%, YSR Kadapa 71.78%, Palnadu 70.94%, Bapatla 71%, NTR 71% and Anantapur 70.71% in the ZPTC and MPTC elections. Srikakulam figured at the bottom of the list with 60% voting.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said polling went off peacefully across Andhra Pradesh.

The SEC visited several polling stations in NTR and Krishna districts to assess the polling process. Punetha inspected polling stations at the Railway Wagon Workshop in Guntupalli village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal, Pathapadu in Vijayawada Rural mandal and the Zilla Parishad Boys’ High School in Gannavaram.

During the visits, Punetha interacted with polling personnel and voters, and enquired about the facilities and security arrangements.