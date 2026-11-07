71 students fall ill at AP tribal girls' residential school; parents protest alleged negligence

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: At least 71 students of the APTWRS and URJC (Girls) Residential School at Sivannapeta in Kurupam mandal fell ill with fever, cold and cough between November 3 and 6, triggering distress among parents and allegations of negligence against the school authorities.

Of the 71 students, authorities shifted three to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Kurupam for advanced treatment. They are stable, while 30 students have recovered and 38 remain under medical observation on the campus.

After learning about the outbreak, several parents rushed to the school and staged a sit-in protest, demanding immediate access to their children. They accused the school authorities and officials of negligence and attempting to conceal the scale of the outbreak.

Following the protest, district authorities stepped up measures to contain the spread of the illness. The school administration established special isolation wards, accommodating 15 to 20 students in each ward, to prevent infections.

A medical team comprising two paediatric specialists, a general physician, two medical officers, the Deputy DMHO, ITDA officials and supporting healthcare staff is monitoring the students’ health.

The administration has also set up a special medical camp on the campus, where general medicine and paediatric specialists conduct regular examinations.