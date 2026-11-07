Anand Mahindra to support brave Lakshmi’s education

ANANTAPUR: Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh has welcomed industrialist Anand Mahindra’s decision to extend educational support to Lakshmi, a Class X student who displayed extraordinary courage while trying to save her friend during the chainsaw attack at a government school in Raptadu mandal of Anantapur district.

Responding to Anand Mahindra’s announcement on social media platform X, Lokesh said Lakshmi had displayed exemplary bravery in protecting her friend despite a serious threat to her own safety. He welcomed the decision of the Nanhi Kali Foundation to support her in pursuing her dreams.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, had earlier praised Lakshmi’s courage and agreed to extend educational assistance through his Nanhi Kali initiative after an X user appealed to him to support the girl’s education.

The industrialist also assured that he would reach out to Lakshmi’s family.

Lakshmi belongs to an economically disadvantaged family. Her parents are daily-wage workers, while her sister is differently abled. Despite the family’s financial difficulties, Lakshmi stepped forward to protect her friend when a man attacked her with a chainsaw on October 31. She too sustained serious injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment. The proposed educational assistance is expected to provide much-needed support to Lakshmi.