AP government steps in to help Class X student resume education after social media appeal

NELLORE: The State government has stepped in to ensure that a Class X student who had discontinued her education gets an opportunity to resume her studies, with the intervention of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and the prompt action of Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla and Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla.
The girl, G Sumanvi, was studying Class X at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Kondapuram when she reportedly discontinued her education and went to Hyderabad to stay with her father. Deeply concerned about being unable to continue her studies, she took to social media and brought her plight to the attention of Minister Nara Lokesh through a post on Twitter, expressing her desire to return to school, on November 4.
Responding immediately to her appeal, the Minister directed Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla to look into the matter and take necessary steps to facilitate her return to education.
Acting on the Minister’s instructions, the Collector sought details about the girl’s circumstances through the concerned officials and made several attempts to contact her father over the phone. When he did not respond, officials also tried reaching him through the girl’s grandmother and the owner of the shop in Hyderabad where he was working. However, he reportedly declined to cooperate with the authorities.
Taking the matter seriously, the Collector constituted a special team and deputed it to Hyderabad to bring the girl back and ensure that she could continue her education without further interruption.
A joint team comprising officials from the Revenue, Police and Education departments visited Hyderabad, counselled the girl’s father on the importance of education and persuaded him to allow his daughter to resume her studies. The team subsequently brought her safely back to Kondapuram and facilitated her re-admission to the KGBV school, enabling her to continue Class X on November 5.
Following the successful intervention, the girl expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Minister Nara Lokesh for responding promptly to her appeal and making arrangements for her return to school.
“I sincerely thank Education Minister Nara Lokesh for responding immediately after watching the video I recently posted, bringing me back to Kondapuram and facilitating my re-admission to school. I promise that I will study well and reach a good position in life,” she said.
The District Collector assured that the government would extend all necessary support to ensure that the girl’s education continued uninterrupted and that she could fulfil her aspirations of pursuing higher studies. He emphasised that no child should be deprived of education due to personal or family circumstances and that the administration would take every possible measure to safeguard her academic future.
Minister Nara Lokesh, congratulated Collector Himanshu Shukla, SP Ajitha Vejendla and the Nellore district administration through his social media account on November 6 for their swift and coordinated response.
Thanking the officials for ensuring the girl’s safe return to school, the Minister reiterated that protecting every child’s right to education and securing their future were among the government’s highest priorities.
He instructed the district administration to maintain regular contact with the girl and her family, closely monitor her educational progress and provide all necessary assistance to ensure that her studies continued without any obstacles. He also stressed the need for sustained follow-up so that the girl would not face similar difficulties in the future.
The Minister appreciated the initiative and coordination displayed by officials from the Revenue, Police and Education departments and called upon them to continue working with the same commitment in addressing issues affecting children and their education.
Collector Himanshu Shukla and SP Ajitha Vejendla thanked the Minister for his personal intervention and guidance in ensuring the girl’s return to school. They assured him that the district administration would continue to monitor her education and extend assistance to her and her family.