AP government steps in to help Class X student resume education after social media appeal

NELLORE: The State government has stepped in to ensure that a Class X student who had discontinued her education gets an opportunity to resume her studies, with the intervention of Education Minister Nara Lokesh and the prompt action of Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla and Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla.

The girl, G Sumanvi, was studying Class X at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Kondapuram when she reportedly discontinued her education and went to Hyderabad to stay with her father. Deeply concerned about being unable to continue her studies, she took to social media and brought her plight to the attention of Minister Nara Lokesh through a post on Twitter, expressing her desire to return to school, on November 4.

Responding immediately to her appeal, the Minister directed Nellore District Collector Himanshu Shukla to look into the matter and take necessary steps to facilitate her return to education.

Acting on the Minister’s instructions, the Collector sought details about the girl’s circumstances through the concerned officials and made several attempts to contact her father over the phone. When he did not respond, officials also tried reaching him through the girl’s grandmother and the owner of the shop in Hyderabad where he was working. However, he reportedly declined to cooperate with the authorities.

Taking the matter seriously, the Collector constituted a special team and deputed it to Hyderabad to bring the girl back and ensure that she could continue her education without further interruption.