AP seeks immediate central aid as Cyclone Murasu causes Rs 1,919 crore damage

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged immediate assistance from the Centre as it would provide relief to affected people in Cyclone affected area and enable the state to take necessary measures to restore normalcy.

In a letter written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, the Chief Minister stated that Andhra Pradesh had been severely affected by two successive cyclones within a week.

Heavy rains and strong winds caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including electricity networks and roads.He explained that while the state was recovering from the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab on October 27, Cyclone Murasu struck, leaving farmers and fishermen suffer losses twice in the same season.

He informed the Union Minister that the State has suffered extensive damage due to successive cyclones, with preliminary estimates putting the losses caused by Cyclone Murusu at Rs 1,919.59 crore and requested immediate interim financial assistance to provide relief and support recovery efforts.

The Chief Minister stated that a comprehensive assessment of the damage would be undertaken after floodwaters recede and that a detailed report would be submitted to the Centre within the next 15 days.

In his letter, the Chief Minister stated that Cyclone Murasu damaged crops across 1,43,122 hectares affecting 1,86,063 farmers. The preliminary loss in the agricultural sector was estimated at Rs 874.96 crore.

Horticultural crops were damaged across 6,504.38 hectares, affecting 12,178 farmers, with losses estimated at Rs 337.10 crore. He also informed the Union Home Minister that extensive damage had been caused in the animal husbandry, aquaculture, housing, irrigation, electricity, Panchayat Raj, education and health sectors.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Home Ministry to immediately sanction interim financial assistance to support farmers, fishermen, families whose houses had been damaged.