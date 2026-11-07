AP sets three-day deadline to verify illegal mining complaints, issues strict enforcement guidelines

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued comprehensive interim guidelines to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, and prevent illegal mining, unauthorised excavation and transportation of minerals.

The guidelines prescribe clear responsibilities for various departments, time-bound verification of complaints, joint field inspections, stringent enforcement measures and accountability of officials found negligent in preventing illegal mining activities.

Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad issued the orders in compliance with the directions of the AP High Court in W.P. (PIL) No. 227 of 2026, filed by Amanchi Krishna Mohan against the State government pertaining to illegal sand mining in Bapatla.

In its order dated October 1, 2026, the High Court directed the government to formulate comprehensive guidelines ensuring effective prevention of illegal mining.

Three-day deadline set for officials to verify illegal mining complaints

The decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on November 3, with the participation of officials from the Mines and Geology, Water Resources, Revenue, Forest, Home and Panchayat Raj departments, among others.

According to the GO, the Mines and Geology Department registered 2,113 cases relating to sand mining violations between July 2024 and July 2026, imposing penalties amounting to Rs 6.24 crore. As many as 117 vehicles were blocklisted and 21 FIRs registered during this period. In the minor minerals sector, 9,120 violation cases were registered from 2024-25 to September 30, 2026, with penalties amounting to Rs 340.9 crore.