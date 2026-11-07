AP sets three-day deadline to verify illegal mining complaints, issues strict enforcement guidelines

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued comprehensive interim guidelines to strengthen inter-departmental coordination, and prevent illegal mining, unauthorised excavation and transportation of minerals.
The guidelines prescribe clear responsibilities for various departments, time-bound verification of complaints, joint field inspections, stringent enforcement measures and accountability of officials found negligent in preventing illegal mining activities.
Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad issued the orders in compliance with the directions of the AP High Court in W.P. (PIL) No. 227 of 2026, filed by Amanchi Krishna Mohan against the State government pertaining to illegal sand mining in Bapatla.
In its order dated October 1, 2026, the High Court directed the government to formulate comprehensive guidelines ensuring effective prevention of illegal mining.
Three-day deadline set for officials to verify illegal mining complaints
The decision follows a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on November 3, with the participation of officials from the Mines and Geology, Water Resources, Revenue, Forest, Home and Panchayat Raj departments, among others.
According to the GO, the Mines and Geology Department registered 2,113 cases relating to sand mining violations between July 2024 and July 2026, imposing penalties amounting to Rs 6.24 crore. As many as 117 vehicles were blocklisted and 21 FIRs registered during this period. In the minor minerals sector, 9,120 violation cases were registered from 2024-25 to September 30, 2026, with penalties amounting to Rs 340.9 crore.
The government has made it mandatory for field-level officials responsible for the land concerned to conduct regular inspection, and report illegal activities proactively, without waiting for complaints.
Officials of the Water Resources Department will keep a watch on riverbeds and water bodies. Revenue officials will oversee government lands. Forest officials will monitor forest lands. Panchayat Raj authorities will watch over lands under their jurisdiction.
All complaints received through print, electronic and digital media, helplines, Vigilance App, petitions and other official channels will be registered by the District Mines and Geology Officer under a unique Case ID.
Complaints received by officials of other departments must be immediately forwarded to the District Mines and Geology Officer.
The guidelines clearly assign enforcement responsibilities based on land ownership. Forest officials will act on forest lands, Water Resources officials on irrigation and riverbed lands, tahsildars and Revenue Divisional Officers on revenue lands, and Panchayat Raj or Urban Local Body officials on lands under their jurisdiction. In the case of patta lands, the District Mines and Geology Officer will take action in coordination with the tahsildar.
The departments concerned must furnish land classification, ownership details and geographical coordinates within three working days of receiving a request.
Every complaint must be verified through a joint field inspection team, involving Mines and Geology, Revenue and Police officials, along with the department concerned, within three working days.
Where violations are established, authorities must initiate appropriate legal action,
SPs have been directed to provide necessary protection to enforcement teams, and ensure registration of FIRs in cognisable offences. District Collectors will fix responsibility.
Task Forces will be activated in all districts under the chairmanship of the Collector, with the SP, Joint Collector, Mines and Geology officials and representatives of Revenue, Forest, Water Resources, Panchayat Raj, Transport, Ground Water and Pollution Control departments as members.