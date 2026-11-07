AP shifts 6,166 pregnant women to hospitals ahead of twin cyclones; 2,924 deliver babies

VIJAYAWADA: The Health and Medical Department shifted 6,166 pregnant women nearing their expected delivery dates to hospitals in advance in view of the impact of Cyclones Murasu and Arnab. Of them, 2,924 women, accounting for 47.42 per cent, have already delivered their babies.

The department made arrangements to protect pregnant women, new mothers and newborn babies from the impact of the successive cyclones.

Women whose delivery dates were approaching were identified with the help of field-level medical staff and shifted to hospitals close to their residences to ensure uninterrupted medical care and avoid transportation difficulties during the storms.

In the 13 districts affected by Cyclone Murasu, 3,066 pregnant women were shifted to hospitals, of whom 1,705 (55.61 per cent) have delivered. The highest number of deliveries was reported in Chittoor, Nellore and East Godavari districts.

Similarly, 3,100 pregnant women were shifted to hospitals in the 20 districts affected by Cyclone Arnab. Of them, 1,219 (39.32 per cent) have delivered. Officials identified women whose expected delivery dates fell between October 25 and November 8 to ensure timely medical assistance. Visakhapatnam recorded the highest number of deliveries at 124, followed by Kakinada (110), Manyam (108) and NTR district (106).

The department also gave special attention to high-risk pregnancies, women suffering from severe anaemia and those carrying twins. They were shifted to primary health centres, community health centres, area hospitals, district hospitals and government general hospitals under the supervision of medical officers.