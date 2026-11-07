APPCB urges strict enforcement of SC guidelines on green crackers after Diwali pollution spike

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has urged the State government to strictly implement the Supreme Court guidelines on the manufacture, sale and use of green crackers during Diwali, following a significant rise in pollution levels in Visakhapatnam during the festival.

Based on a letter from the APPCB Member Secretary, Chief Secretary of the Environment and Forests Department K Lalitha issued instructions to the concerned departments to ensure strict enforcement of the regulations governing green crackers.

The APPCB monitored air quality and noise levels in major cities and towns across AP during the Diwali celebrations. The data revealed a considerable increase in pollution levels in Visakhapatnam.

The Supreme Court has issued several directions on the use of green crackers, emphasising the need for stringent measures to control emissions, particularly in sensitive areas, and protect air quality. In its recent orders concerning the Delhi-NCR region, the apex court also directed authorities to strictly enforce regulations governing the manufacture and sale of green crackers.