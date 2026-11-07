CM Chandrababu assures assistance to every cyclone-hit farmer

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the State government will continue relief and rehabilitation measures in cyclone-affected areas until assistance reached every affected person.

Naidu inspected crops damaged by Cyclone Murasu and inundated agricultural fields during his field visit to cyclone-affected areas of Bapatla district on Friday. The Chief Minister walked from Jillellamudi to Returu, personally interacting with farmers and assessing the damage caused by the cyclone.

After inspecting the flood flow near the Jillellamudi bridge, he proceeded on foot towards Returu speaking to farmers. Stopping at several agricultural fields, the Chief Minister interacted directly with farmers and walked along field bunds and irrigation channels to inspect paddy fields submerged in floodwaters. He enquired about the investments made by farmers, their expected yields and the extent of crop damage.

The Chief Minister also inspected road stretches damaged by erosion along the route from Jillellamudi to Returu. Farmers brought to his attention the damage to the gates of the Nallamada stream, which was creating difficulties in water management. Responding to their concerns, the Chief Minister directed officials to repair the damaged gates and prepare proposals for installing new gates wherever necessary. He stressed the need for a permanent solution to the Nallamada drain problem.