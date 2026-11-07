CM Chandrababu assures assistance to every cyclone-hit farmer

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said that the State government will continue relief and rehabilitation measures in cyclone-affected areas until assistance reached every affected person.
Naidu inspected crops damaged by Cyclone Murasu and inundated agricultural fields during his field visit to cyclone-affected areas of Bapatla district on Friday. The Chief Minister walked from Jillellamudi to Returu, personally interacting with farmers and assessing the damage caused by the cyclone.
After inspecting the flood flow near the Jillellamudi bridge, he proceeded on foot towards Returu speaking to farmers. Stopping at several agricultural fields, the Chief Minister interacted directly with farmers and walked along field bunds and irrigation channels to inspect paddy fields submerged in floodwaters. He enquired about the investments made by farmers, their expected yields and the extent of crop damage.
The Chief Minister also inspected road stretches damaged by erosion along the route from Jillellamudi to Returu. Farmers brought to his attention the damage to the gates of the Nallamada stream, which was creating difficulties in water management. Responding to their concerns, the Chief Minister directed officials to repair the damaged gates and prepare proposals for installing new gates wherever necessary. He stressed the need for a permanent solution to the Nallamada drain problem.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to create greater awareness among farmers about crop insurance. The Chief Minister said plans should be formulated to provide irrigation water ahead of the regular cultivation season so that farmers could complete sowing before the threat of cyclones increased.
Later addressing farmers and the public at Returu, the Chief Minister said the State had suffered extensive damage due to Cyclones Arnab and Murasu. He expressed concern that the cyclones had severely affected farmers just when their crops were ready for harvest.
Farmers had already faced difficulties due to the impact of El Nino. With irrigation water supplied through Pattiseema, they had taken up cultivation and were expecting good yields. However, Cyclone Murasu had caused extensive damage. He noted that Guntur, Bapatla and Prakasam districts had been severely affected by Cyclone Murasu.
The Chief Minister said the government was comprehensively assessing the damage caused by the cyclones and assured that assistance would be provided to every affected person, including the last beneficiary.
He explained that crop insurance and input subsidies would provide some relief to farmers for their lost investments.The government was continuously monitoring crop damage assessments and taking steps to provide the necessary information to farmers.
The Chief Minister said 30,000 electricity poles damaged during Cyclone Arnab had been restored, while another 10,000 poles were damaged during Cyclone Murasu. He said electricity supply to aquaculture ponds was also being restored on a priority basis. The government had sought assistance from Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for cyclone relief and restoration operations.
The CM said the Centre had been regularly informed about the impact of the cyclones and that PM Modi had also enquired about the situation.