India-US joint military exercise Tiger Triumph 2026 concludes in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The fifth edition of the India-US bilateral Tri-Service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise Tiger Triumph 2026 concluded in Visakhapatnam. Conducted from October 31 to November 5, the exercise involved personnel from the armed forces of both countries and comprised a Staff Exercise (STAFFEX) and a Tabletop Exercise (TTX).

It focused on enhancing interoperability and strengthening mutual understanding in planning and conducting joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations, with particular emphasis on amphibious operations. The STAFFEX involved operational planning, academic lectures and Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs) on contemporary areas, including cyberspace and medical operations.

These sessions facilitated the exchange of professional expertise and best practices between the participating forces. The subsequent TTX enabled the personnel to apply the concepts and operational plans developed during the STAFFEX in a simulated environment.

It also helped improve their understanding of operational challenges and coordination mechanisms required for joint HADR missions. First conducted in 2019, Exercise Tiger Triumph aims to strengthen operational coordination and defence cooperation between India and the United States. The 2026 edition reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to enhancing joint disaster response capabilities and contributing to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.