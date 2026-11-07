Kanaka Durga temple sets up internal panel to address sexual harassment complaints

VIJAYAWADA: The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) authorities have constituted a four-member Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to inquire into complaints of sexual harassment involving women employees at the workplace.

The committee has been formed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, to receive complaints from women working in various sections, wings and units of the temple administration and recommend appropriate action against those found guilty.

Temple Executive Engineer L Rama will head the committee as its presiding officer. Assistant Executive Officer NV Lakshmi Prasanna and Superintendent Y Hema Durgambha will serve as members, while the temple’s Senior Legal Advisor Guntur Seshu Mohan will be the external member.

According to the proceedings issued by Temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik, the committee will inquire into complaints by following the prescribed procedures and principles of natural justice. It will submit its findings and recommendations to the EO for action in accordance with law.