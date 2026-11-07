Kanaka Durga temple sets up internal panel to address sexual harassment complaints

VIJAYAWADA: The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) authorities have constituted a four-member Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) to inquire into complaints of sexual harassment involving women employees at the workplace.
The committee has been formed under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, to receive complaints from women working in various sections, wings and units of the temple administration and recommend appropriate action against those found guilty.
Temple Executive Engineer L Rama will head the committee as its presiding officer. Assistant Executive Officer NV Lakshmi Prasanna and Superintendent Y Hema Durgambha will serve as members, while the temple’s Senior Legal Advisor Guntur Seshu Mohan will be the external member.
According to the proceedings issued by Temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik, the committee will inquire into complaints by following the prescribed procedures and principles of natural justice. It will submit its findings and recommendations to the EO for action in accordance with law.
“The committee can also recommend interim relief to aggrieved women while inquiries are pending. It will organise awareness programmes to educate women employees about their rights, the provisions of the Act and the procedure for filing complaints,” said Naik.
The authorities have directed the panel to maintain confidentiality regarding complaints, the identities of complainants, respondents and witnesses, and the proceedings, in accordance with Section 16 of the Act.
The committee will submit inquiry findings and annual reports within the prescribed timelines. It will remain in office for three years from the date of the order, unless the authorities reconstitute it earlier. “All assistant EOs, superintendents and supervisory officers have been instructed to extend necessary cooperation to the committee by providing records, information and other facilities. The authorities will display the order and relevant provisions of Act at prominent places in the workplace to create awareness among employees,” the EO added.