Over 4K personnel deployed for vote counting in Andhra's Krishna, NTR districts

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for counting votes polled in the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections in Krishna and NTR districts, with more than 4,200 personnel deployed to ensure a smooth, transparent and peaceful process.
The administrations have set up 57 counting halls with 840 tables across 17 counting centre complexes covering 42 mandals. Krishna district has identified eight major counting centre complexes, while NTR district has established facilities at nine locations. The arrangements include counting supervisors, assistants and reserve personnel, besides extensive security measures.
In Krishna district, 2,707 personnel have been deployed for the counting process. These include 559 main counting supervisors, 124 reserve supervisors, 1,677 main counting assistants and 347 reserve counting assistants. The district has arranged 39 counting halls with 559 tables across the designated centres.
The Dr BR Ambedkar Academic Block at Krishna University will handle the largest volume of counting in the district. It will cater to six mandals - Bantumilli, Guduru, Kruthivennu, Machilipatnam North and South, and Pedana - with 12 counting halls, 154 tables and 742 personnel.
The Government Degree College at Avanigadda has seven halls and 105 tables to handle counting for Koduru, Nagayalanka, Challapalli and Mopidevi mandals, with 508 personnel deployed. The VKR and VNB College of Engineering at Gudivada will cater to Bapulapadu, Unguturu, Gudivada, Gudlavalleru, Nandivada and Pedaparupudi mandals. It has nine counting halls and 89 tables, with 435 personnel deployed.
Other counting centres in the district include Dhanekula Institute of Engineering and Technology at Ganguru for Penamaluru and Kankipadu; Government Junior College at Avanigadda; Mahatma Gandhi Zilla Parishad High School at Ghantasala; VSS St John’s Secondary School at Gannavaram; Movva Degree College; and VRKM School on Thotlavalluru Road at Vuyyuru.
In NTR district, officials have made arrangements to count votes for 16 ZPTC and 276 MPTC seats at nine locations. They have set up 18 counting halls with 281 tables and deployed 1,500 counting supervisors, assistants and other personnel.
The nine counting locations include Sri Vahini Institute of Science and Technology at Tiruvuru for A Konduru, Vissannapeta, Tiruvuru and Gampalagudem mandals; Old Montessori College near Vijayawada Sub-Collector’s office for Vijayawada Rural; and Lakkireddy Hanimi Reddy Government Degree College at Kuntamukkala for G Konduru.
Counting for Mylavaram and Reddigudem mandals will take place at Lakkireddy Hanimi Reddy Indoor Stadium in Mylavaram, while officials will count votes polled in Ibrahimpatnam at ZP Girls’ High School in Kondapalli. SGS College in Jaggayyapeta will serve Jaggayyapeta, Penuganchiprolu and Vatsavai mandals.
Nandigama ZP High School will be the counting centre for Nandigama mandal, while KVR Degree College in Nandigama will handle Chandarlapadu. Kanchikacherla Market Yard will serve Kanchikacherla and Veerullapadu mandals.
NTR District Election Officer G Lakshmisha said officials had made elaborate arrangements to ensure transparent counting. He said Returning Officers would authenticate the round-wise counting figures before declaring results. Only authorised personnel carrying identity cards would be allowed inside the counting centres, and officials would implement guidelines prescribed by the State Election Commission.