Over 4K personnel deployed for vote counting in Andhra's Krishna, NTR districts

VIJAYAWADA: Elaborate arrangements have been made for counting votes polled in the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections in Krishna and NTR districts, with more than 4,200 personnel deployed to ensure a smooth, transparent and peaceful process.

The administrations have set up 57 counting halls with 840 tables across 17 counting centre complexes covering 42 mandals. Krishna district has identified eight major counting centre complexes, while NTR district has established facilities at nine locations. The arrangements include counting supervisors, assistants and reserve personnel, besides extensive security measures.

In Krishna district, 2,707 personnel have been deployed for the counting process. These include 559 main counting supervisors, 124 reserve supervisors, 1,677 main counting assistants and 347 reserve counting assistants. The district has arranged 39 counting halls with 559 tables across the designated centres.

The Dr BR Ambedkar Academic Block at Krishna University will handle the largest volume of counting in the district. It will cater to six mandals - Bantumilli, Guduru, Kruthivennu, Machilipatnam North and South, and Pedana - with 12 counting halls, 154 tables and 742 personnel.