TDP-led alliance wins Chirala Municipality, secures 25 of 44 wards and chairperson post

ONGOLE: The ruling TDP and its allies won the Chirala Municipality, securing 25 of the 44 wards and the Municipal Chairperson post. TDP candidate Yericharla Honey Spandana won the chairperson election with a majority of 6,408 votes.

Of the 44 wards, the alliance won 25, with the TDP securing 22, JSP two and the BJP one. The Congress won 10 wards, the YSRCP eight and an Independent candidate one.

With this, the TDP and its allies have won all the municipalities, as well as the Ongole Municipal Corporation, in the erstwhile Prakasam district.

Interestingly, the TDP and its allies regained their vote base in Chirala, as they did in the 2024 general elections. The Opposition, however, witnessed a division of votes between the YSRCP and the Congress, benefiting the TDP in the triangular contest. TDP maintained its lead in postal ballots. Of the 82 postal ballots, TDP secured 40.