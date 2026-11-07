Twin cyclones cause over Rs 500 crore damage to AP energy sector

ONGOLE: Twin cyclones Arnab and Murasu caused preliminary losses of over Rs 500 crore to the State’s Energy Department, with Murasu alone damaging over 7,500 electricity poles, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar said on Friday. He assured that the state would restore power supply in all affected areas by Saturday.

The minister inspected cyclone-hit areas in Santhanuthalapadu and Addanki Assembly segments in Prakasam district, accompanied by MLA BN Vijay Kumar and Electricity Department officials. He said Arnab brought winds of around 160 kmph, while Murasu triggered winds exceeding 120 kmph, damaging poles, conductors and transformers.

Power supply was restored in Godavari districts by Thursday evening, while restoration in other affected areas reached around 70% by Friday. Supply was also restored in Ongole, Chilakaluripet, Narasaraopet and Addanki. Officials were directed to prioritise connections, followed by agricultural and aquaculture connections.

More than 3,000 personnel from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana joined restoration works following coordination by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with his counterparts. He inspected crop and property damage in J Panguluru, Korisapadu and Naguluppalapadu mandals and asked Collector Rajababu and officials to complete a speedy, transparent assessment. A preliminary report has been submitted to the CM, with a detailed report due in two days.