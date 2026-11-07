Vijayawada railways intensify checks to prevent carriage of firecrackers, explosives

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Coast Railway (SCoR) has intensified preventive and enforcement drives to prevent passengers from carrying inflammable and explosive materials on trains and railway premises and to curb smoking, in view of the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja festivities.

The division registered 23 smoking cases on November 4 and 5, 2026, and collected fines amounting to Rs 46,000 from offenders under the applicable provisions of Jan Vishwas Act.

Divisional Railway Manager of Vijayawada Division, SCoR, Mohit Sonakiya, said, “Passenger safety is our foremost priority, and even a small act of negligence can have serious consequences in a railway environment. During the festive season, when passenger movement increases, everyone must remain particularly vigilant. We appeal to passengers not to carry crackers, explosives or other inflammable materials on trains and to refrain from smoking in trains and railway premises.”

He added, “Safety is a shared responsibility, and the cooperation of every passenger is essential to ensuring a safe journey for all.”