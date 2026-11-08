Andhra CM Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan extend Deepavali greetings to people of AP & TG

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan extended warm Deepavali greetings to people of AP, Telugu people globally and wished them happiness, prosperity and peace.

In his message, the CM said Deepavali is celebrated as a symbol of the victory of good over evil, commemorating the liberation of the world from the tyranny of Narakasura. He expressed hope that festival of lights would bring happiness and brighten every household.

He wished that every family would be blessed with peace, prosperity and well-being and that new hopes would blossom in everyone’s life.

The CM said every lamp lit during Deepavali should spread light not only in one’s home but also in society. He emphasized that bringing happiness into the lives of fellow human beings should also be an integral part of the celebrations.

In his Diwali message, Pawan Kalyan described the festival as a celebration of light that brings prosperity into every household. He highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of lighting lamps, stating that Indian tradition regards the light of a lamp as a manifestation of the Supreme Being.

He said people in both urban and rural areas had endorsed the government’s development agenda and welfare schemes in the recent local body elections by extending support. The victory of the coalition parties, he said, had brought Diwali celebrations ahead of the festival, reflecting people’s confidence in the government’s efforts.