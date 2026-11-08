Andhra consumers fume at ‘low quality’ Dharani rice

Dharani rice struggles to win back consumers amid quality concerns

However, the increase in bag size has not translated into greater consumer satisfaction. Several consumers complain that the rice supplied earlier was comparatively better, but its quality has gradually declined. Though the grains look relatively fine before cooking, consumers say the cooked rice lacks taste and texture. Some even compare its smell and consistency to the rice distributed through the Public Distribution System.

The major concern is that a consumer who purchases a bag of Dharani rice is often unwilling to return for a second purchase even if the price is low.

“I purchased a 26-kg bag of Dharani BPT rice at the Machilipatnam Rythu Bazaar, but its quality was similar to ration rice, with the same smell. The taste was also very bland, and my family members refused to eat it. Hence, I was forced to go back to fine-quality rice, and spent around Rs 2,100 to buy another bag,” said B Venkateswara Rao of Guduru in Krishna district.

Consumers suspect that the quality of rice being supplied by millers may be falling short of the standards expected under the brand. They feel that the government should strengthen quality checks at the milling, procurement and distribution stages to ensure that the rice supplied to the public meets prescribed standards.

However, there is no evidence yet to establish whether millers are deliberately reducing the quality of rice or whether inadequate monitoring is responsible for it. The announcement of the Dharani initiative had initially put pressure on rice traders. With the government offering BPT and KNM/RNR varieties at Rs 49 and Rs 50 per kg, millers and retailers were compelled to offer better-quality rice at same prices.

As the quality of government-supplied rice is not up to the mark, many shifted back to prominent rice varieties such as Sona Masuri and Samba Masuri, which are being sold at prices exceeding Rs 2,000 for a 26-kg bag.