Andhra: ECI gives excluded voters another chance to enter final electoral roll

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vivek Yadav has informed that the Election Commission of India has decided that electors who were issued Enumeration Forms during Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls, 2026 (SIR), but whose names could not be included in the Draft Electoral Roll published on July 31, 2026 on account of being marked as ASDD (Absent,

Shifted, Dead and Duplicate) will be provided one more opportunity to facilitate left out electors in ASDD list to ensure that no elector is deprived of the opportunity to get his/ her name included in the final electoral roll to be published on November 30,.2026, subject to fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility conditions.

Booth-wise lists of ASDD electors, whose Enumeration Forms were not received, will be displayed afresh on the CEO/District websites and at respective Polling Stations where the names were deleted, Panchayat Offices, Municipal offices and offices of concerned ERO/AERO Offices.

Procedure for voters

Electors who have not shifted: They submit the duly filled and signed Enumeration Form along with the declaration in Annexure-B, explaining why the form could not be submitted earlier. Such forms can be submitted physically to the ERO/AERO/BLO by the elector or an adult family member.

Electors shifted within AP: They need not submit Form-8. They should submit the Enumeration Form along with Annexure-C, indicating the new address and Assembly Constituency. Such electors should furnish address proof and submit the application to the ERO/AERO of the new Assembly segment. The BLO of the new polling area can also assist. In the case of homeless electors who do not have address documents, the BLO’s Field Verification Report should suffice as residence proof.