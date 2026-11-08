Bharat Scouts & Guides prepares students for service activities: Andhra Governor

VIJAYAWADA: The National Flag Day Celebrations and Diamond Jubliee celebrations of the Bharat Scouts & Guides (BS&G), AP were held in the Lok Bhavan in Vijayawada in the presence of the Governor S Abdul Nazeer as the Chief Guest of the Celebrations.

BS&G State Secretary R Narasimha Rao explained about the BSG programmes in the state and explained the census of the BSG. State Chief Commissioner, BSG, AP and The Commissioner of School Education A Thameem Ansariya congratulated the scouts and Guides who qualified the Rajyapuraskar testing camp.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer congratulated the State Association for their service and role in the strengthening of the BS&G in the state.

He expressed that the Scouting and Guiding in the schools helps the students to be prepared for their role in various service activities whenever and wherever required.

Later Rajyapuraskar Certificates were distributed to the Scouts and Guides. The senior Scouts Masters and Guide Captains who crossed the age of 75 years and still in service are honoured by the Chief Guest.