Cyclones Arnab, Murasu: Power losses in Ongole circle rise to Rs 15 crore

ONGOLE: As the days pass, losses to the Electricity Department due to the recent twin cyclones Arnab and Murasu continue to increase significantly. Initially, Electricity Department authorities estimated the losses at around Rs 3 crore.

However, APCPDCL-Ongole Circle authorities now estimate the damage at around Rs 15 crore, with nearly 5,863 electric poles damaged or collapsed, around 500 transformers damaged and nearly 350 km of power lines severely affected.

This resulted in disruption of power supply to around 613 villages under the limits of 157 substations.

The cyclones severely damaged the power supply network in Naguluppalapadu, Kothapatnam, Ongole, SN Padu, Maddipadu, Addanki, Korisapadu-Medarametla, Santhamaguluru, Ballikurava and Tangutur areas. Several villages continue to remain in darkness at night, with residents without power since last Tuesday.

APCPDCL authorities, with the support of electricity employees from other States, are trying to restore power supply.

Immediately after the cyclones made landfall, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the Electricity Department to take up restoration works on a war footing.