Cyclones Arnab, Murasu: Power losses in Ongole circle rise to Rs 15 crore

ONGOLE: As the days pass, losses to the Electricity Department due to the recent twin cyclones Arnab and Murasu continue to increase significantly. Initially, Electricity Department authorities estimated the losses at around Rs 3 crore.
However, APCPDCL-Ongole Circle authorities now estimate the damage at around Rs 15 crore, with nearly 5,863 electric poles damaged or collapsed, around 500 transformers damaged and nearly 350 km of power lines severely affected.
This resulted in disruption of power supply to around 613 villages under the limits of 157 substations.
The cyclones severely damaged the power supply network in Naguluppalapadu, Kothapatnam, Ongole, SN Padu, Maddipadu, Addanki, Korisapadu-Medarametla, Santhamaguluru, Ballikurava and Tangutur areas. Several villages continue to remain in darkness at night, with residents without power since last Tuesday.
APCPDCL authorities, with the support of electricity employees from other States, are trying to restore power supply.
Immediately after the cyclones made landfall, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the Electricity Department to take up restoration works on a war footing.
Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar also ordered the speedy restoration of power supply to all cyclone-affected areas, while APCPDCL CMD Pulla Reddy initiated hourly reviews and monitored the restoration works.
“With the support of 150 special teams comprising 1,077 electricity employees, we have taken up restoration works immediately in all cyclone-affected areas. So far, we have restored power supply to 541 villages under 151 substation limits and still have to restore supply to around 65 villages. Apart from our special teams, 250 electricity staff from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and another 250 personnel from the Tirupati-SPDCL wing are also working relentlessly on restoration works.
We are confident that within a short time, we will provide 100 per cent power supply to all cyclone-affected villages. People may contact us or register complaints through toll-free number 1912 regarding power supply problems and other related issues for action,” Ongole Superintending Engineer Katta Venkateswarlu said.