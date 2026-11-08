Dress code for devotees mandatory at Simhachalam Temple

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam in Visakhapatnam has made traditional attire mandatory for devotees visiting the shrine. The temple administration stated that the dress code is aimed at maintaining the sanctity and traditions of the temple.

In a statement, Executive Officer J Venkata Rao said devotees would be required to follow the prescribed dress code while entering the temple premises.As per the guidelines, men can wear dhoti with an angavastram, kurta-pyjama or formal shirts and trousers. Women will be permitted to wear sarees, half-sarees or churidars with dupattas.

“Shorts, T-shirts, sleeveless tops and modern Western outfits will not be permitted inside the temple premises,” he stated. Separate dress code requirements have also been specified for devotees participating in Arjitha Sevas, including the daily Kalyanotsavam.

Men attending these rituals must wear dhoti with an angavastram or traditional kurta-pyjama, while women should wear sarees, half-sarees or churidars with dupattas.

The EO also advised parents to ensure that children wear traditional attire and asked to follow prescribed guidelines.