Jagan condemns arrest, detention of YSRCP General Secretary Appi Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has condemned the arrest and detention of YSRCP MLC and party general secretary Lella Appi Reddy.

“After polling for the Parishad elections ended on Thursday in Vengalayapalem, Guntur Rural mandal, why were the ballot boxes, which should have been taken directly to Nagarjuna University, unloaded midway at Nallapadu?

On whose orders were they unloaded? What happened to the security that should have been provided for the ballot boxes? When ballot boxes meant for the strong room were found in the middle of the road, our party workers, leaders and public caught the wrongdoing red-handed and protested peacefully.

Do you respond by ordering a lathi charge against them? You commit irregularities, attempt to replace ballot boxes, and then file illegal cases against our people? Would you even go so far as to book an MLC for dacoity and theft?’’ questioned Jagan.

Taking to ‘X’, Jagan posted that the coalition parties manipulated nominations, scrutiny of nominations, rigged polling booths, enabled repeated voting and manipulated polling percentages in local body polls.