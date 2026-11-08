Kuppam among six Andhra urban local bodies to get Swachh awards

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has secured six prestigious national-level Swachh Survekshan awards, with five municipal corporations and one municipality in the State being selected for the recognition by the Union government.

Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram municipal corporations, along with Kuppam municipality, have been selected for the awards under the national Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Announcing the achievement on Saturday, Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram said the recognition was the result of the Swarna Andhra-Swachh Andhra movement being implemented across the State with active public participation.

He said significant improvements had been brought about in sanitation and environmental protection through the initiative being pursued under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, with the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana.

Pattabhiram said the awards reflected the sustained efforts of municipal administrations and the active involvement of people in improving sanitation standards. He described the State securing six national awards as a matter of pride.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards at a ceremony scheduled to be held in New Delhi on November 11.

The Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman extended his gratitude and congratulations to sanitation workers, acknowledging their contribution to achieving the recognition. He also thanked officials at various levels.