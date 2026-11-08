NDA continues its winning streak in MPTC and ZPTC elections

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA is heading towards a landslide victory in the MPTC and ZPTC elections. After securing an advantage in the unanimous elections, the alliance parties have now continued their strong performance in the contested polls as well.
After making a clean sweep in Anakapalli and Palnadu districts, the NDA is set to claim all the 28 Zilla Parishad chairperson posts.
In Kadapa, the hometurf of YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the NDA bagged 14 ZPTCs, including 12 by TDP and two by JSP, restricting the opposition YSRCP to only two seats. As per the latest reports, the NDA won 495 ZPTC seats and is in the lead in more than 20 seats. While the YSRCP won 54 ZPTCs and is in lead in more than five seats, others emerged victorious in four seats.
The TDP has also performed well in the MPTC elections, where it secured 4,823 of the total 7,767 seats when reports last came in. This include 1,780 unanimous victories, and 3,043 contested wins. The JSP has won 644 MPTC seats, while the YSRCP secured 1,050 seats. The BJP has bagged 130 MPTC seats, independents won 110, the Congress secured two and other candidates 20.
Of the total 659 ZPTC and 9,818 MPTC seats in the State, 77 ZPTCs and 2,051 MPTCs were declared unanimous on October 27. Polling for 577 ZPTCs and 7,707 MPTCs was held on November 5. However, due to Cyclone Murasu, polling in five ZPTCs and 60 MPTCs was conducted on November 6. Repolling was also held at seven polling stations in Anantapur, Kurnool, Markapuram, Palnadu and Srikakulam districts following reports of electoral malpractices during the polling on November 5.
Counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday. State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha said the counting process was progressing peacefully and was still underway when the latest figures were compiled at 9 pm.
Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan attributed the NDA’s landslide victory in the ZPTC and MPTC elections to the development and welfare initiatives taken by the government in rural areas.
Lokesh credits NDA coordination for win; Jagan alleges counting anomalies
TDP national working president and HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh said, “The ZPTC and MPTC election results have reflected the people’s appreciation of the NDA government’s development initiatives.”
In a statement, Lokesh said the landslide victory in the local body elections was a result of effective coordination among the coalition partners and their collective efforts. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people, leaders and party workers of the coalition for the victory.
Describing the electoral success as a responsibility entrusted by the people, Lokesh called upon coalition leaders and workers not to become complacent or arrogant over the victory but to rededicate themselves to public service.
YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that irregularities continued in the MPTC and ZPTC elections. He accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of undermining democratic processes from the nomination stage to polling and vote counting.
In a statement, Jagan alleged that the ruling coalition was exerting pressure on officials during the counting of votes in the ZPTC and MPTC elections similar to the alleged irregularities during the municipal election counting. He claimed that results were being arbitrarily manipulated in several districts.
“Chandrababu may have won the elections, but he has suffered a moral defeat. Though we have lost the electoral battle, we have won the hearts of the people,” he said.
TDP bags 229 ZPTCs
According to the latest figures released by the SEC at 9 pm on Saturday, the TDP has won 229 of the total 582 ZPTC seats, including 71 unanimous victories. Its allies JSP has won 36 ZPTC seats and the BJP eight