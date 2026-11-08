NDA continues its winning streak in MPTC and ZPTC elections

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA is heading towards a landslide victory in the MPTC and ZPTC elections. After securing an advantage in the unanimous elections, the alliance parties have now continued their strong performance in the contested polls as well.

After making a clean sweep in Anakapalli and Palnadu districts, the NDA is set to claim all the 28 Zilla Parishad chairperson posts.

In Kadapa, the hometurf of YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the NDA bagged 14 ZPTCs, including 12 by TDP and two by JSP, restricting the opposition YSRCP to only two seats. As per the latest reports, the NDA won 495 ZPTC seats and is in the lead in more than 20 seats. While the YSRCP won 54 ZPTCs and is in lead in more than five seats, others emerged victorious in four seats.

The TDP has also performed well in the MPTC elections, where it secured 4,823 of the total 7,767 seats when reports last came in. This include 1,780 unanimous victories, and 3,043 contested wins. The JSP has won 644 MPTC seats, while the YSRCP secured 1,050 seats. The BJP has bagged 130 MPTC seats, independents won 110, the Congress secured two and other candidates 20.