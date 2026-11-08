NDA sweeps 37 of 39 Kadapa ZPTC seats in Andhra local body elections

KADAPA: The TDP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has registered a landslide victory in the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections in Kadapa district, winning 37 of the 39 seats and reducing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to just two. The verdict paves the way for the NDA to capture the Kadapa Zilla Parishad chair after nearly 25 years.

The biggest setback for YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came from his home constituency of Pulivendula, where the NDA won five of the seven ZPTC seats, leaving the YSRCP with two. The results mark a dramatic reversal of the political equation in the district, where the YSRCP had won nearly 49 of the 50 ZPTC seats in the 2021 elections.

Of the 39 ZPTC seats, NDA candidates were elected unanimously in 23 constituencies following the withdrawal of nominations on October 27. These included 19 seats for the TDP, three for the BJP and one for the Jana Sena Party. Elections were held in the remaining 16 constituencies, with counting on Friday.

The NDA won 14, while the YSRCP secured only two. The NDA’s performance in Pulivendula was equally impressive in the other local body elections. Of the 40 municipal wards, alliance candidates won 20 unanimously and secured 17 of the remaining 20, taking their tally to 37. The YSRCP won just three wards.