No sign of two missing fishermen, search continues off Kothapatnam coast

ONGOLE: The whereabouts of two Tamil Nadu fishermen, Rajesh and Narayanan, who went missing after a fishing boat capsized near Kothapatnam shore, remain unknown.

Authorities continued search on Saturday to trace two fishermen, among the nine who went missing after the accident, with help of Coast Guard & Marine Police.

However, the efforts proved unsuccessful. Though district authorities deployed a team of scuba divers from Visakhapatnam on Friday to search in and around the capsized boat, they failed to find any bodies.

The divers also took photographs of the boat’s interior and video footage to check for any traces of the missing fishermen. After examining the footage, authorities concluded that there were no signs of bodies inside the boat or in its surroundings.

“The Coast Guard and Marine Police teams continued the search operation on Saturday to trace the two missing fishermen. However, no bodies have been found so far.

The scuba divers returned to Vizag, and the boat owners will take up the exercise of bringing the capsized boat ashore. Special machinery and support from expert technicians are required for the operation,” Prakasam Joint Director of Fisheries Srinivasa Rao told TNIE on Saturday.