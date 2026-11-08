Our aim is to turn AP into global investment, trade hub: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh will host the 31st CII Partnership Summit-2026 in Visakhapatnam on November 12 and 13, with the objective of positioning the State as a key hub for global investments, international trade and technological partnerships.
The two-day international summit, themed ‘Navigating New World Order: Trade, Technology, Trust’, will bring together representatives from approximately 59 countries. Around 1,250 participants, including 15 foreign ministers, more than 40 international speakers, 350 foreign delegates and 900 Indian delegates, are expected to participate.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the arrangements, proposed discussion topics and draft declarations for the CII Partnership Summit-2026 with officials and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee at the camp office on Saturday.
During the review, the Chief Minister said the summit should bring policy-makers, investors, industries, educational institutions and startups together, with discussions leading to business and technological partnerships. He said the primary objective should be to connect industries in Andhra Pradesh with global markets and provide MSMEs with new business opportunities.
The Chief Minister suggested that policies such as the payment of industrial incentives through escrow accounts and Speed of Doing Business should gain wider global recognition. He stressed the need to extensively promote investment opportunities in green energy, technology and semiconductor sectors in the state.
“Andhra Pradesh is the only State with the advantages of excellent policies, capable professionals, infrastructure, knowledge and strong leadership. Entrepreneurs should be made aware that investments in AP are safe and that doing business here is easy,” the CM said.
The CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam will bring together government representatives from across the world, industrial leaders, international organisations and technology experts on a common platform.
Around 400 Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings will be organised to promote partnerships among business entities. Business-to-Government (B2G) meetings will also facilitate consultations between industries and governments .Government representatives from several countries, including Singapore, Nepal, Cambodia, Myanmar, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, the Slovak Republic, Mauritius, Mozambique, Egypt, Algeria, Tanzania and Guatemala are expected to attend.
Ambassadors from various countries and representatives of the World Food Programme, Asian Development Bank and United Nations Environment Programme will also participate.
The Chief Minister observed that discussions to be held at the summit should focus on six key sectors, covering areas from trade to quantum technology.
The six major themes are: Trade, investments and global value chains trust, geoeconomics and global cooperation, agriculture, food security and bio-based economy talent, skills and international employment opportunities, technology, innovation and future industries, clean energy and sustainable growth.