Speed up assessment of crop loss: Andhra CM to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the impact of the Murasu cyclone, relief and rehabilitation measures and compensation being provided to affected people.

During the review at his camp office in Undavalli on Saturday, the Chief Minister interacted with officials of several departments, enquired about relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken at the field level. He sought updates on electricity poles damaged by the cyclone and the progress of restoration works.

The Chief Minister directed officials to continuously monitor the distribution of essential commodities and ensure immediate financial assistance to cyclone-affected families. He also instructed officials to expedite the assessment of crop losses.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that nearly 92 per cent of the assessment of damaged horticultural crops had been completed.

The assessment of agricultural crop losses would be completed by November 9.

The Chief Minister reviewed the restoration of electricity supply and the replacement of damaged poles in areas affected by both cyclones.

Officials informed him that approximately 30,000 electricity poles were damaged during Arnab cyclone and that power supply had been restored in all villages. Electricity officials stated that restoration works were being carried out in 1,825 villages affected by the Murasu cyclone.

They reported that 7,850 damaged electricity poles had been repaired. Officials from the Civil Supplies Department informed the Chief Minister that the distribution of essential commodities to cyclone-affected families was continuing without interruption.

So far, essential commodities had been distributed to 3.82 lakh families as part of cyclone relief operations.