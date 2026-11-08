TDP-led alliance wins majority of MPTC, ZPTC seats in Krishna, NTR

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA has secured an overwhelming majority of MPTC and ZPTC seats in Krishna and NTR, winning a major share of rural local body representatives. The results have given the alliance control over almost all Mandal Parishad President (MPP) positions and both Zilla Parishad chairperson posts in the two districts.

In NTR district, elections were held for 276 MPTC seats. The TDP emerged as the leading party with 201 seats, while its alliance partner JSP secured 22 seats and the BJP won one seat. The YSRCP secured 50 seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and CPI(M) won one seat each.

Of the 16 ZPTC seats in NTR district, the TDP won 13, while the YSRCP secured two and the BJP one.

In Krishna district, the NDA partners secured a majority of the MPTC and ZPTC seats. Of the 343 MPTC seats, the TDP won 202, followed by JSP with 64 and the BJP with four. The YSRCP secured 63 seats, while independents won eight and the CPI two. In the ZPTC elections in Krishna, the TDP won 20 of the 26 seats, while JSP secured two.